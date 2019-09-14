Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined; Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 37,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 150,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90 million, down from 187,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 12,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 524,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.31 million, down from 537,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 2,910 shares to 403,310 shares, valued at $44.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,039 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 3.79% or 4.12M shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,766 shares. Mu Invests reported 54,000 shares stake. 29,059 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Davis has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore Il holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,673 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,246 shares. Markston Lc invested in 5.49% or 352,079 shares. Telos Capital Inc invested in 1.29% or 32,749 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 76,324 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.