Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Yandex N V (YNDX); Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding by $352,625; Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 157,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.13 million, up from 155,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $239.32. About 67,949 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 307,182 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt reported 2,452 shares. 260,961 are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 418,245 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 86 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,937 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 215 shares. 3,748 are owned by Stevens Limited Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 55,419 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Jane Street Gru Limited Com reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 174,268 shares. Korea Inv owns 135,400 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,954 shares to 440,749 shares, valued at $36.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 33,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares to 420,200 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,176 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.