Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $30.27 Million; As State Street (STT) Valuation Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 174,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.75M, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 9.04M shares traded or 238.91% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 1.05 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares to 813,747 shares, valued at $24.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49M shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,661 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 393,583 shares. New England holds 0.59% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 13,250 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 91,097 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 327,191 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 264,958 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.04% or 3,181 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mirae Asset Glob Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Trust Of Vermont reported 4,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Ltd Co reported 8,953 shares. 14,632 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa owns 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 29,156 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $65.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,250 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.