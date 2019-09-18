Light Street Capital Management Cut Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $15.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 636,699 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.68M, up from 621,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 81,945 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 727,585 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Limited Company holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 363 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 221,438 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,984 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M reported 353,041 shares or 17% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 14,224 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 497 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd stated it has 149,786 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 30,090 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,900 shares. Blair William & Company Il reported 79,868 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 28,755 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Co, Maine-based fund reported 52 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 10,446 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. On Friday, May 31 HIGGINS JOHN L bought $108,202 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. Korenberg Matthew E also bought $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 32,520 shares to 4,788 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,335 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

