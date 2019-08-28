Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 420,200 shares with $49.56M value, down from 622,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 10.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 53.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,133 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 8,033 shares with $537,000 value, down from 17,166 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 3.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 30.44% above currents $43.17 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.01% above currents $135.34 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target.

