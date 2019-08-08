Light Street Capital Management Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $168.12 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Humana (HUM) Position By $5.53 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 64.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 52,350 shares with $93.22M value, down from 146,800 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $906.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 20,880 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 115,869 shares with $30.82M value, down from 136,749 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $40.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 462,765 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 6.05% or 15,216 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 749 were accumulated by Iron Limited Co. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 0.92% or 827 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 4,800 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 308 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com reported 47,289 shares. Arrow Corp holds 3.63% or 8,805 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Mngmt Lc reported 554 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.79% or 1,635 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 77,862 shares. Peavine Cap Lc invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 62,219 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,387 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 85,139 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30200 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp has 116,672 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 201,893 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 53,238 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.78M shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.09% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pggm stated it has 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 24,348 are owned by Leuthold Limited Liability Company. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has invested 0.75% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9.94 million shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 59,760 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd holds 87,513 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. The insider BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold 8,278 shares worth $2.54 million.