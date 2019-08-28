Light Street Capital Management Boosted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $36.38 Million; Market Value Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Upped by J Goldman & Company Lp

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 550,502 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 318.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 47,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 155,330 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $93.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,250 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex: A Conspiracy Story Behind The Recent Foreign Ownership Law – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex (YNDX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 113,699 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory owns 9,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 8,700 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 55,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Commerce LP holds 0.05% or 265,124 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Limited has invested 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 28,261 shares. 5,839 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wagner Bowman holds 0.12% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 586 shares. Regent Llc invested in 0.1% or 3,225 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polarityte Inc (Call) by 37,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 831,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,015 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (Call) (NYSE:UFS).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.