Light Street Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Share Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Lowered Its Stake by $311,364

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 4.07 million shares traded or 108.02% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.