Light Street Capital Management Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $30.27 Million as Market Value Declined; Havens Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412 as Market Valuation Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $220.36. About 754,083 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability reported 192 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 86,319 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fin has 50 shares. Arrow invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.08% or 66,383 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 513,900 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 60,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 135,693 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Lp stated it has 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,200 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 172,157 shares or 4.61% of the stock. Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,024 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 251 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Llc stated it has 57,500 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,003 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes And. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 533,592 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 65,395 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 1,468 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 308 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.98% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 524,733 shares. Coastline invested in 0.09% or 2,475 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% or 16,350 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 40,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 12,509 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,285 are owned by Winfield Assoc. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Co holds 8,400 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares to 195,051 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,135 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million was sold by ZUK NIR. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.68 million was sold by Klarich Lee.