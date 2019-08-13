Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Put) (LGND) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Its Holding by $11.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Stake by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (LGND) by 17900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 170,508 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 70,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 829,207 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 899,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 859,730 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Co reported 26,760 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 89,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 297,500 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. King Street Management Limited Partnership reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corbyn Investment Mgmt Inc Md owns 1.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 133,844 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 440,520 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amalgamated National Bank has 51,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 4.67 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1,070 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marlowe Prtnrs LP holds 1.18 million shares or 23.28% of its portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 6,980 shares to 13,425 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Jane Street Group Inc Llc reported 0% stake. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 47,572 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Associate Limited owns 1,095 shares. Citigroup reported 20,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 720 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 1,853 shares. Regions Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 67,209 shares. 7,614 are held by Profund Ltd. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

