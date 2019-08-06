Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shareholder Blackrock Decreased Its Stake by $2.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Position by $447,300

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 22,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.35 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 635,286 shares traded or 74.13% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 1.55M shares traded or 72.65% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 32,031 shares. Fiera reported 11,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,000 shares. 8,245 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers reported 67,209 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 131,559 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 1492 Capital Mgmt Llc owns 8,035 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.11% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 0.04% or 22,351 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 344,776 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Strong Growth Prognosis – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ligand Pharma (LGND) Acquires Ab Initio Biotherapeutics – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 2,500 shares worth $285,725.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 224,298 shares to 5.45M shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Hldgs Inc by 181,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/17/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Check Point Software Stock Dropped 8% Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Reports Next Week: What Awaits? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.