Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Value Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Holding; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp analyzed 58,921 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $52.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $281.4. About 633,994 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 13,193 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 391,319 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 31,600 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $67,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 45,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,820 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $109,510 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.





Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 305.87 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.