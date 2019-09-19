Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position Upped by Eaton Vance Management; Kohls (KSS) Market Valuation Declined While Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Cut Its Holding

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 106,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 238,166 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, down from 344,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 67.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 47,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 118,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51 million, up from 70,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 516,610 shares traded or 21.61% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Fin Management LP has 0.04% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 8,400 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 23,966 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation owns 287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,398 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 2,080 were reported by Fund Management Sa. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 809 shares. 9,790 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Telemark Asset Limited Co stated it has 150,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 3,517 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Co holds 14,263 shares. Century has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,978 shares to 43,199 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock or 500 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,007 shares to 12,987 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).