Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position Raised by Falcon Point Capital Llc; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Market Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Upped by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 285,032 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 154,820 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,969 are held by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,245 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 74,525 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4,265 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc reported 9,251 shares. 20,203 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Japan-based Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd invested in 0.71% or 42,385 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,399 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Fort Limited Partnership reported 289 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 66,105 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 344,776 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 42,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,084 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman provides color on $168/share target on Ligand Pharma – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand: Interesting Pharma Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. $176,583 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. 1,000 shares valued at $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enzo Biochem Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enzo Biochem Trades At A Discount To Its Sum Of The Parts Value With Multiple Ways To Win – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo Biochem to launch direct-to-consumer STI testing – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Issued US Patent for Treatment of Liver Cancer Using Ozanimod – StreetInsider.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Announces Issuance of United States Patent for Advanced Nucleic Acid Hybridization Probe Technology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated invested in 10,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 425,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 95,476 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 305 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 2.17 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology holds 3.19M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 70,586 shares. New York-based American International Grp has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citigroup holds 12,085 shares. D E Shaw And holds 293,953 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 18,827 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% or 24,225 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 51,071 shares in its portfolio.