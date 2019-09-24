Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding Has Raised by Elk Creek Partners Llc; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Increased Stake by $3.01 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.92. About 1.54M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 31,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 241,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 209,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 343,095 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 46,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 2.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 773,587 shares. Citizens & Northern has invested 0.75% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). De Burlo Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 67,900 shares. Sns Group Lc reported 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ckw Finance has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brookmont invested in 41,309 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc owns 255,231 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. United Finance Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cleararc Capital reported 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jag Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 1,850 shares worth $176,583. 500 shares were bought by Korenberg Matthew E, worth $43,091. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. 1,000 shares were bought by Patel Sunil, worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2.