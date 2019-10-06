Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Zazove Associates Has Upped Stake by $671,794; Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 3813.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 335,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 344,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 197,777 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGG) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 103,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.32% . The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.68M, down from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Briggs & Stratton Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 414,524 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Net $31.9M; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 08/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Corporation Provides Innovative Solutions To Help Rental Customers Get The Job Done; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 23/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Showcases Innovations To Hardware And Home Improvement Industry At National Hardware Show; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Net $57M-Net $65M; 20/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard; 20/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $80 MLN – $90 MLN

Analysts await Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 27.45% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Briggs & Stratton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $512,907 activity. $194,894 worth of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) was bought by Zeiler Jeffrey Michael on Tuesday, September 3. Rodgers David J had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,900. JAEHNERT FRANK M had bought 40,000 shares worth $175,680 on Friday, August 30.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L, worth $108,202 on Friday, May 31. $26,753 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Aryeh Jason. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $95,980 was bought by Patel Sunil. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $43,091 was bought by Korenberg Matthew E.

