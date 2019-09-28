Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Redwood Investments Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Stephens Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $423,729; Market Valuation Rose

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 149,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.10 million, down from 152,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 279,499 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 88,910 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 86,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60 million for 61.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 30,447 shares to 46,348 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 50,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $283,750 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Davis Todd C bought 1,000 shares worth $93,594. On Friday, August 2 the insider Patel Sunil bought $95,980. The insider Korenberg Matthew E bought 500 shares worth $43,091.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,644 shares to 43,352 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,755 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings.