Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Its Stake; Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 44,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 63,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 203,049 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 89,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 95,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 77.33% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Luxoft Holding Stock Skyrocketed 80% Today – Motley Fool” published on January 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DXC Technology (DXC) Completes Acquisition of Luxoft (LXFT) – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luxoft Holding Inc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 419,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 27,568 shares. 48,536 are held by Tygh Mngmt. Qs Investors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.13% or 44,649 shares. Falcon Point Limited Liability Co reported 2.09% stake. Ami Asset owns 101,008 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 14,433 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,300 shares. Northern Corporation holds 375,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,128 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 10,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 60,909 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 7,383 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 32,031 shares.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45 million for 71.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman provides color on $168/share target on Ligand Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lemelson Capital Management Announces 1H, 2019 Financial Results for The Amvona Fund, LP – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ligand Sells Promacta Assets and Royalty for $827 Million – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.