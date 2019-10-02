Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Holding by $9.00 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 642,072 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.38 million, up from 450,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 7.00 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc analyzed 40,909 shares as the company's stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 3,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 44,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,585 shares to 314,291 shares, valued at $67.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26,000 shares to 39,137 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. 2,500 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $283,750 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Davis Todd C had bought 1,000 shares worth $93,594. $67,146 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Aryeh Jason.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.65 million for 60.29 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.