Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Lifted by $1.93 Million Its Position

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 14,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 19,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 13,977 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 68,066 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.74M for 61.96 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Davis Todd C. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 2,500 shares worth $283,750 on Tuesday, May 14. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil. Korenberg Matthew E also bought $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Tuesday, September 3.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.