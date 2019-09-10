Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Position; Hartford Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position in General Mills (GIS) by $5.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 101.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 99,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 196,516 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 97,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 1.12 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 126,847 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharma Q2 top-line down 72% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 344,776 shares. Blair William And Communications Il has 90,538 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 10,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 85 shares stake. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 29,168 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,964 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.02% or 70,693 shares. 33,298 are held by United Ser Automobile Association. Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Ma has invested 0.23% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 47,553 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,497 are owned by Dupont Mngmt.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28,099 shares to 55,619 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,360 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. $176,583 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, July 31. Korenberg Matthew E had bought 500 shares worth $43,091. Davis Todd C bought $93,594 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Patel Sunil, worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd by 6,769 shares to 14,123 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Value Et (IWD) by 15,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,361 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7.65M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 104,102 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stewart And Patten Commerce has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Limited has 0.34% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 15,305 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com stated it has 4,716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability reported 4,232 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 41,765 shares. Acg Wealth reported 6,661 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bb&T owns 103,219 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Llc accumulated 0.01% or 5,662 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). West Chester Cap holds 0.49% or 4,584 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.74M shares.