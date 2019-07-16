Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) At $116.53 Forms Bottom; Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Sentiment Is 1.58

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) formed multiple bottom with $113.03 target or 3.00% below today’s $116.53 share price. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 278,472 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 19 trimmed and sold equity positions in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flexsteel Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,194 activity.

More notable recent Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Provides Update on Restructuring Plans – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexsteel: Who Stole Your ERP System? – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexsteel Industries: Yield Over 4.70% Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flexsteel Industries down 8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 6,035 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has declined 47.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c

At Bancorp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. for 345,757 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 207,266 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.39% invested in the company for 145,175 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 55,000 shares.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.18 million. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 1,095 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 25,700 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Stifel Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 76,900 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.01% or 22,500 shares. Brinker Inc accumulated 0.02% or 3,245 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 3,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 29,895 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 216,075 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Lc accumulated 14,433 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 344,776 shares.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45 million for 76.66 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma has $254 highest and $13100 lowest target. $191.67’s average target is 64.48% above currents $116.53 stock price. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20.