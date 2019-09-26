Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.99 N/A 35.15 2.60 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 31.45% at a $132 average price target. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,650.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.