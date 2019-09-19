Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.46 N/A 35.15 2.60 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.62 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average target price of $182, and a 73.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.