Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.71 N/A 35.15 2.60 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S. Novo Nordisk A/S appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.51% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average price target of $184.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Novo Nordisk A/S.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.