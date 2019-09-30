Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,065,943.33% 103.3% 42.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 33.40% upside potential and an average target price of $132. Competitively the average target price of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is $15, which is potential 183.02% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.