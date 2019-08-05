Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.72 N/A 35.15 2.60 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 2.97 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $191.67, and a 101.63% upside potential. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 950.00% and its consensus target price is $12.6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.