Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 10.16 N/A 35.15 2.60 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 98.93% and an $184.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.