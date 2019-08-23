Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.49 N/A 35.15 2.60 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.25 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 92.57%. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $69.17, with potential upside of 76.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.