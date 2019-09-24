Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.49 N/A 35.15 2.60 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 62.92 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $132, and a 25.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.72% respectively. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.