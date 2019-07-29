Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 8.76 N/A 35.12 3.27 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.04 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 79.65% at a $191.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -26.78% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5% respectively. About 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was more bearish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.