Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.71 N/A 35.15 2.60 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $184.67, and a 94.51% upside potential. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 184.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Axcella Health Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.