Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.46 N/A 35.15 2.60 Xencor Inc. 36 11.45 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xencor Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Xencor Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $132, while its potential upside is 26.10%. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $46.33, while its potential upside is 30.10%. The results provided earlier shows that Xencor Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Xencor Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.