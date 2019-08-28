Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.89 N/A 35.15 2.60 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $184.67, and a 104.35% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 62.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.9%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.