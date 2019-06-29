Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.37 N/A 35.12 3.27 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.55 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 463.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -3.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $191.67, and a 67.91% upside potential. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 249.65% and its average price target is $5. Based on the data delivered earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.