Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.10 N/A 35.15 2.60 Vaccinex Inc. 5 111.94 N/A -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 114.13% and an $191.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Vaccinex Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.