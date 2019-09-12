Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 10.05 N/A 35.15 2.60 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 101.17% at a $184.67 consensus target price. Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $0.5, with potential downside of -49.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.