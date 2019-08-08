Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.65 N/A 35.15 2.60 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 97.60 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 95.67% upside potential and an average price target of $184.67. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 22.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.