Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.94 N/A 35.15 2.60 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.71 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 32.01% upside potential and an average target price of $132. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 60.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.7%. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.