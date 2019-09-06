Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.90 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, with potential upside of 106.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7%. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.