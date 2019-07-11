Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.57 N/A 35.12 3.27 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S has lower revenue and earnings than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 64.37% upside potential and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.7%. 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Novo Nordisk A/S on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.