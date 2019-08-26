Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.65 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s beta is 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 99.54% at a $184.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.