Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $132, while its potential upside is 26.92%. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 243.57% and its average target price is $23.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.