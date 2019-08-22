Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.49 N/A 35.15 2.60 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $184.67, while its potential upside is 92.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.