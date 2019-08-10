Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.30% 42.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated N/A 116 2.60 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated presently has a consensus price target of $184.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.33%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.