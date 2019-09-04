Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.52 N/A 35.15 2.60 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.15 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 111.85% at a $184.67 average target price. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $39, with potential upside of 142.24%. The results provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.4%. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.