Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,065,943.33% 103.3% 42.8% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,660,490,614.48% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$132 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.3%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

On 9 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.