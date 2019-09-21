Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 31.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 26.92% upside potential and an average target price of $132. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 30.49%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.8%. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.