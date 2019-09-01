Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.85 N/A 35.15 2.60 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 103.13% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $184.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has stronger performance than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.