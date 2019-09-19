Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.53 N/A 35.15 2.60 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 129886.59 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $182, while its potential upside is 72.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.9%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.